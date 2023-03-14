Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,939. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

