Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $152.61. 1,484,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

