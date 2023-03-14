Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 269.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $862.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

