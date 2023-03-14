Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pathward Financial worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 8.1 %

CASH traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

