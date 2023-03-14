Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

D stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 407,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,689. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

