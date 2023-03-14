Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 884,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 114,098 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. 47,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 562.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

