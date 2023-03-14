Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

STX traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

