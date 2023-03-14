Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $768.71. 98,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,545. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $744.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.38.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

