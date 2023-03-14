Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 226,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. 955,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,432. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

