TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 46.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,889,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

