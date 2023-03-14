TD Securities Upgrades Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) to Hold

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $2.46 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.