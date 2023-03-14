TD Securities Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$205.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

WSPOF stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $136.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.