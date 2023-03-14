TD Securities Cuts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets cut Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.57.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:SCL opened at C$12.11 on Friday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850.12 million, a PE ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.54.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.