Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Targa Resources worth $84,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.