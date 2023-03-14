Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) Critical Contrast

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) 0.00 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -1.17

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Talaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 570.10%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

