TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.30. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 14,793,365 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 14.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,130,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

