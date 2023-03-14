Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

