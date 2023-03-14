SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
