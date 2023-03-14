S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SANW opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

