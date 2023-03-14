Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surrozen in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRZN shares. Guggenheim downgraded Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Surrozen Trading Up 16.0 %

Surrozen Company Profile

NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 230,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,507. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

(Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.