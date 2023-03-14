Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 717,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 34.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Surface Oncology by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 87.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,233. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.