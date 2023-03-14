Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,539,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,408,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,794,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

