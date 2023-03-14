Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Down 4.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.83. 1,306,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,784,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.