Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Substratum has a market cap of $139,603.26 and approximately $23.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00217650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.88 or 1.00370243 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00060687 USD and is up 65.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $152.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.