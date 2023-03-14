Substratum Market Cap Hits $232,003.37 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Substratum has a total market cap of $232,003.37 and approximately $168.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00216589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,401.46 or 0.99996143 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036592 USD and is down -25.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

