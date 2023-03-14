Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
In related news, Director B. Luke Weil purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,514.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.69.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
