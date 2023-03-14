Streamr Price Reaches $0.0364 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

