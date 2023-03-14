Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.92 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $77.07 million and $5.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.40 or 0.06954219 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,027,141 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

