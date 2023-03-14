Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €119.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Stratec stock opened at €66.70 ($71.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Stratec has a 12 month low of €72.70 ($78.17) and a 12 month high of €130.60 ($140.43). The stock has a market cap of $809.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

