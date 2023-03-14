STP Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66.41 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $90.61 million and $66.41 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00034834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,695.58 or 0.99805918 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04960475 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $55,926,038.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

