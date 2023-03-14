Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Stoneridge Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:SRI opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRI. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.