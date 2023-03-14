StockNews.com Upgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to “Strong-Buy”

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $94.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

