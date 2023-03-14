StockNews.com Lowers Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.55 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

