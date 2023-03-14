StockNews.com Lowers Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.55 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.