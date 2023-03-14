StockNews.com Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

