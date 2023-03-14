StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.70. 1,375,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.