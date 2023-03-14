StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

