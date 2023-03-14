Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Uniti Group Put Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,951 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,259 put options.

Uniti Group Stock Down 7.6 %

UNIT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 2,173,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,852. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

