Stock Buyback Program Approved by American Express (NYSE:AXP) Board

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE AXP traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,102,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

