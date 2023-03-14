Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.0 %

SRCL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 502,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.