Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.88 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $945.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

