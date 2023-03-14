STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004198 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.37 million and $3.86 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00413092 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.02 or 0.27922331 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.