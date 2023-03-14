Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAB traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 338,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Standard BioTools has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

