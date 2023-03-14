Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

STAF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,338. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

