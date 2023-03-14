Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €60.40 ($64.95) and last traded at €60.80 ($65.38). Approximately 14,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.60 ($66.24).
Stabilus Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.72.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
