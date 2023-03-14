ssv.network (SSV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $73.03 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $432.67 million and $73.03 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ssv.network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $39.06 or 0.00158985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

