SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 226,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,112. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,927 shares of company stock valued at $410,052 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

