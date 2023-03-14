Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 770,682 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 381,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.