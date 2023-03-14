Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys $76,269.84 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $76,269.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,476.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

SPOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

