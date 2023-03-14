Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Spok has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 134.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOK. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spok by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 451.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

