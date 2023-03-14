Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SPT opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,348.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 170.90 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.
